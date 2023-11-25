close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Maha-Metro explores options to ease traffic at Yerawada stretch

Maha-Metro explores options to ease traffic at Yerawada stretch

BySiddharth Gadkari
Nov 25, 2023

To ease traffic congestion at Yerawada area, PMC has given the option to relocate entry and exit points and Maha-Metro is considering other alternatives

PUNE To ease traffic congestion in Yerawada area, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given the option to demolish pillars, and structures of entry and exit points and relocate. Maha-Metro, however, is considering alternatives in an attempt to resolve the traffic problems.

To ease traffic congestion at Yerawada area, PMC has given the option to relocate entry and exit points and Maha-Metro is considering other alternatives. (HT FILE)
To ease traffic congestion at Yerawada area, PMC has given the option to relocate entry and exit points and Maha-Metro is considering other alternatives. (HT FILE)

After completion of nearly 70% of the work on the entry-exit design of Yerawada metro station by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), residents have taken objection to the design for further narrowing the Pune-Ahmednagar Road and increasing traffic congestion.

On Monday, Pune Metro officials along with engineers visited the spot.

Vikas Dhakane, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar heard pleas of local residents and PMC officials and has assured to resolve traffic issues. PMC will provide space to shift pillars which are creating hurdles to the entry point at Yerawada.”

Sharad Dharav, executive engineer, road department, said, “Metro officials told us that they will carry out technical study and suggest a solution. We have already given a solution to remove half of the stairs which are landing on the main road and relocate the other side. We are ready to provide space to relocate half part of the staircase.”

The Yerawada metro station is an important metro station on the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro route and is located around 100 metres from the Parnakuti police chowki towards Gunjan Talkies. As per the development plan (DP) of Pune city, the width of the Ahmednagar National Highway which starts from Parnakuti police chowki (Yerawada) to the new PMC limit is 60 metres.

