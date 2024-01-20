Maha-Metro presents Swargate-Katraj extension stretch plan to PIB

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) concluded the presentation of the Swargate-Katraj extension of the Pune Metro Line-1 route before the Public Investment Board (PIB) on Thursday. Authorities will later send a proposal at the Union Cabinet meeting. Maha-Metro is expecting approval before the election code of conduct of Lok Sabha polls is likely to be imposed in March 2024. Maha-Metro is expecting approval before the election code of conduct of Lok Sabha polls is likely to be imposed in March 2024. (HT PHOTO)

The Swargate to Katraj metro line proposal was sent by Maha-Metro to the state government in September 2021, which approved and forwarded it to the central government in April 2022.

The Swargate-Katraj stretch is a 5.46-kilometre underground extension of Pune Metro Line-1 (PCMC- Swargate).

PIB had okayed the PCMC-Nigdi metro extension stretch in September 2023.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, who made the presentation, said, “The PIB will make minutes of meetings, including conditions and details of projects, before sending it to the central government.”

One of the senior Maha-Metro officials said, “PIB minutes contain conditions, financial details, tenure of project etc. PIB presentation means approval to a project.”

In December 2023, Maha-Metro issued a tender for appointment of design consultant for Swargate-Katraj line, covering track construction, tunnel environmental control system, building management system, and station design. Since the tender was floated before the metro line approval, work can start promptly once the approval is granted, said Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro.

According to Maha-Metro officials, the estimated cost of Swargate-Katraj underground metro route is ₹3,668 crore.