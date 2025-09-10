Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Maha-Metro resumes work on Deccan Gymkhana pedestrian bridge

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 06:34 am IST

Maha-Metro will resume work on the pedestrian bridge at Deccan Gymkhana metro station from Wednesday, with Bhide bridge closed for traffic from September 9.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will restart work on the pedestrian bridge connecting Deccan Gymkhana metro station to the central peth areas from Wednesday. The bridge is built above the existing Bhide bridge on Mutha river. The work on the bridge was stopped during Ganesh festival to keep Bhide bridge open for the public.

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden pedestrian bridge connecting the metro station to peth areas has already been opened to the public. (HT FILE)
For safety reasons, Bhide bridge will remain closed for traffic from midnight of September 9. The riverside road will stay open. Commuters are advised to use Lakdi bridge, Bal Gandharva bridge, and Kakasaheb Gadgil Bridge (Z Bridge) as alternatives.

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden pedestrian bridge connecting the metro station to peth areas has already been opened to the public.

“We are committed to finishing the work quickly and request citizens to cooperate by using alternate routes,” a metro official said.

