Maharashtra aims to produce 3,000 MT liquid oxygen daily: Ajit Pawar

The state’s target is the produce 3,000 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid oxygen daily, said Ajit Pawar after attending the weekly Covid review meeting in the city on Friday.

Pawar said that district and state administration has been preparing for the third Covid wave in terms of bed capacity, vaccination and oxygen generation.

“Currently, we are generating 1,200 MT liquid oxygen and the aim is to increase it by 1,800 MT, “ he said.

“The production of oxygen has been ramped up and two plants have been activated in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits and two plants have been made operational in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Also, 44 plants are proposed in the district including eight in PMC, seven in PCMC and 29 in rural areas,” he said.

“Private hospitals also should install oxygen generation plants,” he added

He also asked private hospitals in Pune to prepare facilities for pediatric Covid patients as the medical experts have observed that the third wave may severely affect children.

“We are planning at corporations and tehsil level and we are conducting meetings with paediatricians. Beds are planned in Sassoon, Naidu and YCM, but private hospitals such as Ruby Hall Clinic, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Center, Bharati Hospital among others also should plan accordingly. We will guide parents on how to take care of Covid positive children,” Pawar said.

He mentioned that the plight of Remdesivir has reduced.

Pawar also warned about the post-Covid fungal infection Mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ and instructed administration that there shouldn’t be a shortage of medicines.

“Patients have been identified in rural, PCMC and PMC areas. The medicines for this treatment is expensive. I will conduct a meeting about the availability of these medicines. There shouldn’t be a shortage,” he said.

