Minister says Marathi to be a graded subject in non-state board schools only for one batch

A day after Maharashtra government’s decision to allow schools of non-state boards to give grades rather than marks to students of Class VIII to X for Marathi subject, education minister Deepak Kesarkar clarified that this concession is being offered only to single batch that will pass out 10th standard in 2024-25.

Maharashtra government has allowed schools of non-state boards to give grades rather than marks to students of Class VIII to X for Marathi subject (HT FILE PHOTO)

The minister also announced that state board schools will go on summer vacation from Friday in view of the heatwave. The schools in Maharashtra except Vidarbha will reopen on June 15, while in Vidarbha they will reopen on June 30, said Kesarkar.

“The Marathi subject has already been made mandatory in all schools and the batch in Class 8, which learnt Marathi first time after Covid has been given concession,” said Kesarkar.

According to Kesarkar, Marathi subject is mandatory from Class 6 to all medium schools. “The decision is limited to one batch passing out in 2024-25,” he said.

Earlier, government’s decision met with opposition from various quarters.

MNS leader Anil Shidore said the decision is wrong as it has diluted the step taken by the state government on June 1, 2020 to make Marathi subject compulsory for all schools.

“The state government’s decision to allow non Maharashtra board schools to not include marks of Marathi for overall evaluation is wrong and must be withdrawn,” he said.

Shidore accused schools of being “lethargic” when it came to teaching Marathi and said the state government, by coming up with such a decision, was doing disservice to the language.

The state government is saying the decision was taken as some students were having difficulty in learning the language but is there any report on which this statement is based, the MNS leader asked.