Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Maharashtra Board announces SSC and HSC exam schedule

    Traditionally, the Board releases a tentative timetable in August after the academic year begins in June, but this year’s announcement came after a brief delay

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 5:50 AM IST
    By Kimaya Boralkar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday announced the timetable for the 2026 Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) examinations, to be held in February and March next year. The schedule, released slightly later than usual, will help students and schools plan their academic calendar and revision cycles.

    Officials said the final schedule will help streamline syllabus completion, revision, and mock test planning in schools and junior colleges. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
    Officials said the final schedule will help streamline syllabus completion, revision, and mock test planning in schools and junior colleges. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

    As per the notification by MSBSHSE, the HSC written exams will be conducted from February 10 to March 18, 2026, while practical, internal, and grade assessments - including vocational, Information Technology (IT), and General Knowledge subjects - will take place from January 23 to February 9, 2026.

    The SSC written exams are scheduled from February 20 to March 18, 2026, with practical exams for subjects such as Science (Anatomy, Physiology) and Home Science to be held between February 2 and February 18, 2026, the MSBSHSE notification has stated.

    Traditionally, the Board releases a tentative timetable in August after the academic year begins in June, but this year’s announcement came after a brief delay. Officials said the final schedule will help streamline syllabus completion, revision, and mock test planning in schools and junior colleges.

    The detailed subject-wise timetable will soon be available on the Board’s official website, officials added.

    News/Cities/Pune News/Maharashtra Board Announces SSC And HSC Exam Schedule
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes