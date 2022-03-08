Maharashtra council asks state govt to form committee to resolve MSRTC strike

PUNE Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar on Tuesday suggested that the state transport minister must form a committee and take steps to resolve the strike by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MSRTC employees have been on strike since November last year, demanding the merger of the corporation with the state government, which will give them the status and benefits of government personnel. The state government has refused to accept the merger. Earlier, state transport minister Anil Parab had given an ultimatum of March 10 to workers to resume work.

“It is necessary to resolve the issue of MSRTC workers as large number of people are affected due to this prolonged strike and state transport ministry should intervene by forming a committee and inviting protesting workers for talks,” said Nimbalkar.

Parab said, “We have repeatedly made attempts to hold talks with the workers and are ready to take back the action taken on them. But ,they must resume work immediately.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On other hand workers are firm over their decision to continue the strike, Shashikant Jadhav a workers leader from Pune division said, “They are free to take any strict action on us but we will not stop until merger demand is fulfilled. We are also suffering a lot from last four months, many workers have committed suicide and there is no food to eat in most homes. But sill we are continuing the strike for our future.”