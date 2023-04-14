State education commissioner issues order to act against bogus schools by April 25

Pune: State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare has directed deputy directors to take action against more than 800 bogus schools in the state. The commissioner has ordered to take steps as per the government rules like imposing fines, filing FIRs and closing down schools and given officials April 25 deadline. State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare has directed deputy directors to take action against more than 800 bogus schools in the state. (HT FILE)

Schools, including those not from state boards, without NOC, affiliation certificate and other documents will face action as per Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009.

Mandhare’s letter to divisional deputy directors state: “To check the validity of relevant documents such as permission certificate or permission order, self-recognition certificate etc. given to schools in the state by the government, through the committee formed under the chairmanship of Joint Director, Administration, Estimates and Planning, Commissioner Education Office, you will be instructed from time to time. According to the instructions given to you through this committee, after completing the inspection of the validity certificates of schools in your division, submit the final report to this office. To be submitted by April 18.

“After this no extension of time will be given to take action in this matter. If the schools of boards other than the state board in your jurisdiction do not have NOC, affiliation certificate etc. then such schools should take action as per RTE 2009 and relevant government decision.”

Commissioner stated that action against schools should be done before April 25.

“The students should be adjusted in the nearest school, taking care that the action against these schools will not harm the students,” said Mandhare.

“Education commissioner’s letter has been received and instructions are being given to authorities. Affected students will be shifted to nearest schools to ensure that their studies continue,” said Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune.