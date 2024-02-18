Maharashtra farmers welcome central govt decision on lifting onion export ban

The committee of ministers headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a decision to lift the ban on onion exports on Sunday. Farmers in Maharashtra have welcomed the decision and hope to get rates in the international market. One of the reasons for lifting the ban is said to be huge onion stocks in Gujarat and Maharashtra, said experts. (HT PHOTO)

The committee has approved the export of 3 lakh metric tonnes of onions. Along with this, export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh has also been approved.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

One of the reasons for lifting the ban is said to be huge onion stocks in Gujarat and Maharashtra, said experts.

As of Sunday, onion prices continued to decline and had gone down to ₹100 per quintal in the markets.

“Once the export starts we hope to get good rates in the international market,” said Bharat Dighole, founder president of Maharashtra State Onion Producers Farmers Association.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, said, “Heartfelt thanks to the central government for lifting the ban on onion export! Regarding the various questions of the onion producers, we were in constant touch with Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah, and Piyush Goyal...”

Onion production was badly affected by drought and bad weather last year. The prices skyrocketed due to shortage of onion in the market. To bring these prices under control, the Centre had banned onion exports on December 8, 2023. It was implemented till March 31, 2024.