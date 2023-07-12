Marathi language varsity panel to submit report in 2 months

Pune: The Maharashtra government during the budget session in March this year announced the setting up of a Marathi language university in the state. The state on Tuesday formed a committee under the chairmanship of Sadanand More, president, Maharashtra State Board of Literature and Culture, to prepare a comprehensive plan for the university. The panel will submit the plan to the authorities in the next two months.

The state government had announced that the Marathi language university would come up at Ridhapur in the Amravati region of Vidarbha.

The panel also includes Vidya Ratnakar Patil, Prof Rajesh Naikwade and joint secretary of Marathi language department as members. Divisional joint director of Amravati higher education department will work as member secretary of the committee.

“We will submit details including cost estimate, required strength of teaching staff, post-teaching staff, various departments and general structure of the planned university. The report will also cover how many students studying in the university will get employment opportunities.”

