17-member committee formed for NEP implementation in schools

Pune The State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar will serve as the committee’s chairman, and the new NEP will be adopted from the next academic year. (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra government constituted a steering committee on Wednesday to execute the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in school education in the state. Initially, the 16-member committee did not include the name of Suraj Mandhare, the state education commissioner in the first GR. However, the GR was later amended, bringing the total number of members of this committee to 17.

Meanwhile, the State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar will serve as the committee’s chairman, and the new NEP will be adopted from the next academic year.

The committee also includes the principal secretary of the School Education Department, the commissioner of education, the State project director of the Maharashtra Primary Education Council, the director of the State Educational Research and Training Council, and the joint secretary (Student Development) of the School Education Department.

The committee comprises two educators, two child psychologists, two child specialists, two aptitude test experts, one sports expert, and one culture expert.

The old framework of 10+2+3 has been replaced by 5+3+3+4 in the new education strategy. It spans education from the primary level to the graduate level.