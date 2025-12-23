Maharashtra govt bans inter-district transfers of PG medical students under DRP

The Maharashtra government has enforced a blanket ban on inter-district transfers of postgraduate (PG) medical students undergoing training under the District Residency Programme (DRP), officials said on Monday. The decision is intended to ensure continuity of medical services in rural, tribal and other underserved regions of the state. The DRP is a mandatory component of postgraduate medical education, introduced in accordance with guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC). (HT)

As per a circular issued by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Mumbai, on December 19, 2025, all PG students admitted from the 2020–21 academic year onwards are required to mandatorily complete a three-month district residency as part of their training. During this tenure, students will not be allowed to seek transfers to other districts under any circumstances.

In its communication to all medical colleges, government, private, municipal corporation-run and recognised institutions, the DMER has directed authorities to strictly refrain from forwarding proposals related to inter-district transfers of PG students during their district residency tenure. The circular warns that any violation of these instructions will be viewed seriously.

“It should be noted that inter-district transfers of postgraduate medical students under the District Residency Programme have been stopped. It has also been observed that some postgraduate students are not reporting for duty at the places where they have been allotted under the district residency programme. This matter is extremely serious,” said Dr Ajay Chandanwale, director, DMER.

The DRP is a mandatory component of postgraduate medical education, introduced in accordance with guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Under the programme, students are posted at designated district-level health institutions to gain hands-on clinical experience while strengthening public healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

A senior DMER official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “As per NMC norms, inter-district transfers of postgraduate medical students under the District Residency Programme are not allowed. The state government had also clarified this position in 2021.”

Officials said frequent transfer requests undermine the objective of the residency programme and adversely affect healthcare services in districts that already face a shortage of specialist doctors. The ban is intended to bring discipline, uniformity and transparency in the implementation of the DRP across government, municipal, aided and unaided medical colleges in Maharashtra.