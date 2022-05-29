Maharashtra govt to provide 10 sanitary napkins for ₹1 per month to 60 lakh rural women
The Maharashtra government has announced a scheme under which women in the below poverty line (BPL) category and those part of self help groups (SHGs) will be provided 10 sanitary napkins at ₹1.
The order, which was issued by state Rural Development Department minister Hasan Mushrif on Saturday, will be implemented from August 15 this year and will benefit 60 lakh women in rural areas of Maharashtra. The decision was taken to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day on Saturday.
“The decision will help rural women below the poverty line (BPL). At present, girls below the age of 19 can avail six sanitary napkins at ₹6. But now, all women in the BPL segment will be benefited. A machine for disposal of sanitary napkins will be set up in each village,” Mushrif said.
The implementation of the scheme will cost the state government ₹200 crore annually, the minister said
-
HC issues guidelines for quick disposal of criminal cases against politicians
The Karnataka High Court in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav fixed a deadline of 60 days for probing petty offences and 90 days for serious and heinous offences. The complaint sought investigation into disproportionate assets of a two-time MLA from Belgaum South constituency, Abhay Kumar Patil.
-
Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹33 crore
Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.
-
GMDA collects ‘contaminated’ water samples from Gurugram condo
Gurugram: A team of officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday visited Westend Heights in DLF 5 and collected samples of drinking water being supplied in the condominium, a day after more than 200 residents complained of health issues due to the consumption of “contaminated drinking water” supplied by the authority there. Abhinav Verma, executive engineer (infra II division), GMDA, said that they are examining the situation.
-
MG Road residents urge Haryana CM to revoke liquor permits for pubs, bars
Gurugram: Residents of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Saturday wrote a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his intervention in revoking liquor licences for pubs, bars and liquor vends on a stretch popularly known as the 'Mall Mile'. Resident welfare association of eight colonies along MG Road are likely to meet the chief minister on Sunday to apprise him of the alleged illegal activities being carried out inside the malls in the area, said officials.
-
Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense. Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics