Maharashtra Guv shown black flags by NCP workers

The youth wings of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress Party On Friday protested in front of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his recent remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Despite police prohibitions, both parties staged agitations in front of the governor as he arrived at Rajbhavan. As the governor’s entourage neared the venue, NCP and Congress party workers shouted slogans and waved black flags to condemn his controversial comments.

The governor was in the city to attend various events including the Pune International Literary Festival (PILF). The NCP had warned of agitation ahead of the governor’s scheduled events in the city.

Prashant Jagtap, president of the NCP’s city unit, stated, “Police wanted to detain me from my home as the city NCP had warned about the protests. However, I had left for Rajbhavan before they arrived. Following protests, NCP office bearers were allowed to meet with the governor and clear our stand on the issue.”

Jagtap went on to say, “We respect the governor’s position and age, but we condemn him for making derogatory comments about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Some members of our party had given him books about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj last month.”

Apart from the NCP, the Congress party’s youth wing members too held protests in front of Rajbhavan.