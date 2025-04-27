Maharashtra identifies over 5,000 Pakistani nationals

Acting on directives from the Union Home Ministry, Maharashtra Police has launched a large-scale drive to identify Pakistani nationals living across the state on various types of visas. According to the state home department, there are currently 5,023 Pakistani nationals residing in different cities of Maharashtra. CM Devendra Fadnavis visited the home of the deceased in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. (HT)

As per the data, Nagpur has the highest number with 2,458 Pakistani nationals, followed by Thane (1,106), Jalgaon (393), Pimpri Chinchwad (290), and Navi Mumbai (239).

On Saturday, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Ramdas Kadam, who was in Pune on an official visit, told Hindustan Times that about 5,000 Pakistani nationals are living in the state.

Among them, approximately 1,000 individuals holding short-term visas have been instructed to leave India, following recent directions from the Centre. Kadam explained that while some Pakistani nationals have been living in India for the past 8 to 10 years, others are married to Indian citizens or have surrendered their Pakistani passports and applied for Indian citizenship. The Long Term Visas, mostly granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals, however, will remain valid and they can stay back in the country

“According to my estimates, around 4,000 individuals hold long-term visas. In addition, about 1,000 Pakistani nationals are in Maharashtra on SAARC visas, engaged in activities such as film production, journalism, medical treatment, or personal work,” Kadam said.

Those holding short-term visas have been asked to exit the country by April 27. Individuals who are in India on medical visas have been granted a brief extension and must leave by April 29, he added.

According to state home ministry data, 2,088 Pakistani nationals are overstaying, but their applications for extension of stay are under consideration. Meanwhile, 34 Pakistani nationals are found to be overstaying unauthorizedly across the state.

The data further reveals that three Pakistani nationals are lodged in jails—two under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Rail Police and one under Pune city police. In addition, 107 Pakistani nationals in the state have become “untraced” or gone underground after their arrival. Of these, Nagpur accounts for the highest number (25), followed by Thane (33), Raigad (11), and Pune city (9).

As far as valid visas are concerned, 51 Pakistani nationals currently hold valid documents across Maharashtra.

In Pune city, there are 114 Pakistani nationals. Of these, 80 have been allowed to stay on a year-to-year basis, 24 are overstaying unauthorizedly, one is in prison, and nine have gone underground.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, 290 Pakistani nationals are residing. Among them, nine are allowed to stay on a year-to-year basis, 277 are overstaying but their applications for extension are pending, and four are staying on valid visas. No Pakistani national has been reported under Pune rural jurisdiction.

When asked, Pune City Police said they were compiling updated data and would provide details after completion.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to chief ministers across India, directing them to identify and deport Pakistani citizens residing without valid authorization.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during his visit to Pune, said the expulsion process for Pakistani citizens has begun in the aftermath of the recent terror attack. He emphasized that strict legal action would be taken against those illegally overstaying.

“Pakistani nationals who are residing illegally in the country will be located and dealt with soon. The expulsion process has already begun,” Fadnavis said. He further stated, “The Centre has decided to immediately suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals and revoke all existing valid visas issued to them.”

Later on Saturday, the Chief Minister visited the residence of Kaustubh Ganbote in Kondhwa, Pune, and met his wife, Sangita, who survived the recent terror attack. He also visited the residence of Santosh Jagdale in Karvenagar, meeting the victim’s daughter Asavari and wife Pratibha.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also visited the victims’ families in Pune on Saturday to offer condolences. Earlier in the day, Nadda visited the Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganapati Temple in Pune and offered prayers. Speaking to reporters afterward, he said India would deliver a strong and appropriate response to those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.