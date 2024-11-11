Menu Explore
Maharashtra polls: Former standing committee chairman Navnath Jagtap joins NCP-SP

ByVicky Pathare
Nov 11, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Jagtap, who has recently joined the NCP-SP alliance to support Kalate, holds strong connections in the Pimple Gurav, Old Sangvi, and New Sangvi areas

Challenges for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continue to increase in the Chinchwad assembly constituency after former standing committee chairman of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Navnath Jagtap joined the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar faction (NCP-SP).

The election for Chinchwad seat will witness the fight between the BJP candidate, Shankar Jagtap, the brother-in-law of sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap of the Mahayuti alliance. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The election for Chinchwad seat will witness the fight between the BJP candidate, Shankar Jagtap, the brother-in-law of sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap of the Mahayuti alliance. The NCP-SP Party has fielded Rahul Kalate as the Maha Vikas Agadi(MVA) candidate. Late Laxman Jagtap, the brother of Shankar has been the three-term MLA from Chinchwad. The Jagtap family has a stronghold in the constituency and areas like Old Sangvi, new Sangvi and Pimple Gurav are considered the bastion of the Jagtaps.

Navanth Jagtap, who has recently joined the NCP-SP alliance to support Kalate, holds strong connections in the Pimple Gurav, Old Sangvi, and New Sangvi areas. He has served as a corporator for the New Sangvi-Pimple Gurav area. His decision to join NCP-SP is perceived as a breach into the bastion of the Jagtap family in these areas, which have a loyal voter base.

Furthermore, Arun Pawar, the president of the Marathwada Development Federation, has announced their support for the NCP-SP alliance. The Chinchwad constituency has a significant population from the Marathwada region. This duo, along with a large number of supporters, has now joined the Sharad Pawar faction. This new alliance adds to the challenges faced by BJP candidate Shankar Jagtap.

