Maharashtra polls: Former standing committee chairman Navnath Jagtap joins NCP-SP
Challenges for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continue to increase in the Chinchwad assembly constituency after former standing committee chairman of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Navnath Jagtap joined the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar faction (NCP-SP).
The election for Chinchwad seat will witness the fight between the BJP candidate, Shankar Jagtap, the brother-in-law of sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap of the Mahayuti alliance. The NCP-SP Party has fielded Rahul Kalate as the Maha Vikas Agadi(MVA) candidate. Late Laxman Jagtap, the brother of Shankar has been the three-term MLA from Chinchwad. The Jagtap family has a stronghold in the constituency and areas like Old Sangvi, new Sangvi and Pimple Gurav are considered the bastion of the Jagtaps.
Navanth Jagtap, who has recently joined the NCP-SP alliance to support Kalate, holds strong connections in the Pimple Gurav, Old Sangvi, and New Sangvi areas. He has served as a corporator for the New Sangvi-Pimple Gurav area. His decision to join NCP-SP is perceived as a breach into the bastion of the Jagtap family in these areas, which have a loyal voter base.
Furthermore, Arun Pawar, the president of the Marathwada Development Federation, has announced their support for the NCP-SP alliance. The Chinchwad constituency has a significant population from the Marathwada region. This duo, along with a large number of supporters, has now joined the Sharad Pawar faction. This new alliance adds to the challenges faced by BJP candidate Shankar Jagtap.