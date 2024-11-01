Maharashtra polls: NCP rebel Nana Kate firm on contesting from Chinchwad

Despite the visit of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rebel candidate, Vittal alias Nana Kate, is firm to contest the election as an independent candidate from the Chinchwad constituency. Kate, who is determined to contest the elections, informed that Pawar visited his house on his way to Baramati. (HT PHOTO)

The Mahayuti alliance leaders chief minister, Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Pawar on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the issue of rebel candidates that would damage or result in loss of seats in some assembly constituencies.

The Mahayuti alliance in the Chinchwad constituency has given Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shankar Jagtap the candidature. From the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi, Rahul Kalate is the NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate for the constituency.

The BJP was able to pacify former party corporators who were against the candidature of Jagtap. However, the alliance will have to face two rebel candidates of the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction—Nana Kate and Bhausaheb Bhoir—who will contest as independent candidates.

Pawar said that all political parties and alliance parties in Maharashtra have submitted their candidacies for the upcoming assembly elections. The deadline for withdrawing candidatures is November 4.

“Members of the alliance, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, discussed the assemblies that have received excessive candidatures and find a solution. In this regard, I met with Kate on Thursday, who has also filed his candidature,” he said.

Pawar said that the Chinchwad assembly constituency within the alliance has been allocated to the BJP. “The party workers here are determined to contest. I heard their concerns and will discuss them with the party members. I have assured them that the final decision will be mine, and they are expected to follow it,” he added.

Kate, who is determined to contest the elections, informed that Pawar visited his house on his way to Baramati. “During the visit, we had a detailed discussion about the ongoing work in the constituency. The party corporators and party workers supporting me were also present. I informed Pawar that the entire party has been working hard for a long time and is ready to participate in the elections. There is a strong desire and demand among party workers to contest this election, and all of them are capable of securing a win,” he said.