Maharashtra reconstitutes panels for prevention, control of infectious diseases

The Maharashtra public health department on Monday reconstituted the state and district-level committees on infectious disease prevention and control, said officials. The general resolution issued on Monday reinforces the state’s commitment to address public health challenges effectively. The growing complexity and inter-departmental nature of these issues prompted the government to reconstitute the committees, said Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Commissioner of National Health Mission, Mumbai had send a proposal for inter-departmental coordination between Medical Education Department; National Institute of Virology, Pune; Urban Development Department; Rural Development Department; School Education Department; and Women and Child Development Department.

In the GR dated April 7, 2015, and March 25, 2019, committees were formed for technical guidance on infectious disease prevention and zoonotic diseases respectively. The growing complexity and inter-departmental nature of these issues prompted the government to reconstitute the committees, said Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services.

Additional chief secretary of public health department will chair the state-level panel comprising members from 32 related departments. The deputy director of health services (epidemics and waterborne diseases), Pune, will serve as the committee’s secretary.

The panel will review outbreak situation and take necessary actions every three months. It will monitor the actions taken by the state-level zoonotic disease committee formed as per the 2019 government resolution of state. The district-level committees will be chaired by the collector and will have members from 20 other departments. The district health officer will act as the secretary.