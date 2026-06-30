Maharashtra records 52% rainfall deficit in June

Maharashtra has experienced a slow start to the monsoon season, recording a 52% rainfall deficit in June. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data between June 1 and 29, the state received 96.2 mm of rain, falling short of its monthly normal of 199.9 mm. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data between June 1 and 29, the state received 96.2 mm of rain, falling short of its monthly normal of 199.9 mm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The monsoon’s progress over the state has been marked by delays and prolonged pauses. The southwest monsoon arrived over Kerala on June 4, three days after its normal onset date of June 1. It entered Maharashtra through Sindhudurg on June 6 and advanced up to Ratnagiri and Solapur by June 9. However, its further progress stalled for nearly two weeks due to unfavourable atmospheric conditions, leaving large parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, without significant rainfall.

Around June 23, favourable conditions developed over the Arabian Sea and peninsular India, allowing the monsoon to resume its advance. It reached Pune on June 22, 12 days after its normal onset date. On June 26, the monsoon covered the entire state. However, despite its arrival, rainfall remained deficient, with almost all districts recording a shortfall.

District-wise rainfall

In its long-range rainfall outlook issued in May, the IMD had already forecast that several parts of the country were likely to receive below-normal rainfall this monsoon.

Most districts in the state are experiencing a significant rainfall deficit of 60% to 90%, indicating a weak monsoon. Pune district has recorded a rainfall deficiency of over 60%, receiving only 52 mm of rainfall against the normal 133.6 mm for the period. Among other districts, Nandurbar has reported the highest rainfall deficit at 91%, making it the worst-affected district so far. In contrast, Chandrapur has recorded the lowest deficiency at 30%.

A weather expert, requesting anonymity, said Pune-Shivajinagar recorded 63.5 mm rainfall this June. A comparison with rainfall records of the last 12 years shows that June 2026 has recorded more rainfall in Pune than June 2014, 2016 and 2022.

As per IMD data, among the four meteorological subdivisions, Central Maharashtra has recorded the highest rainfall deficit at 57%. The region received 64.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 150.7 mm.

The Konkan and Goa subdivision has recorded a 52% deficit, receiving 316.4 mm rainfall against the normal 663.6 mm. Marathwada has recorded a 42% deficit, with actual rainfall of 75.5 mm against the normal 129.5 mm. Vidarbha has recorded a 48% deficit, receiving 87.4 mm rainfall against the normal 167.5 mm.

Rainfall activity to increase from July 1

The IMD on Monday said rainfall activity is expected to increase across Maharashtra from July 1 onwards.

“Rainfall activity is expected to increase in Maharashtra from July 1 onwards, and alerts have been issued accordingly,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune.

An orange alert has been issued for Konkan for heavy rainfall, while Pune city has been placed under a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall between June 30 and July 3. Heavy rainfall is expected in the ghat areas of Pune district from July 1 to 3, for which an orange alert has been issued.