Maharashtra reports 241 cases of heatstroke with 7 from Pune

Amid soaring mercury levels, Maharashtra has reported 241 cases of heatstroke between March 1 and April 14 although no fatalities have been confirmed. In the corresponding period last year, the state had reported over 373 cases of heatstroke which included some cases from the Maharashtra Bhushan awards’ ceremony held at Kharghar in Mumbai. That the number of heatstroke cases is less than last year despite the ongoing election campaign in the state is because of the heatwave action plan, especially in rural areas where there is greater incidence of heatwaves and heatwave-related deaths. Interestingly, Nandurbar, which had reported 68 cases of heatstroke last year, has reported zero cases this year. According to health activists however, the cases are underreported. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Meanwhile, Pune district has reported seven cases of heatstroke this year as compared to only two cases last year. Jalna has been the worst hit with 28 cases of heatstroke; followed by Nashik with 27; Buldhana with 21; Dhule with 20; and Solapur with 18. Interestingly, Nandurbar, which had reported 68 cases of heatstroke last year, has reported zero cases this year. According to health activists however, the cases are underreported.

Sharad Shetty, health activist, said that the number of reported cases is not the actual number of cases which is likely to be more. Till the end of April, only half of the surveillance units in the state reported heatwave cases. “With a particularly harsh summer this year and lakhs of people attending election rallies and campaigns, this meagre number of heatstroke cases is unacceptable. Many cases, especially in rural Maharashtra, go unreported,” Shetty said.

There have been no confirmed heatwave deaths in the state however there is one suspected death in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where a 30-year-old man reportedly succumbed to heatstroke (not included in the report).

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, joint director of health services, said that this year, the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) programme for heatwaves has helped limit the number of heatstroke cases. “The heatwave action plan was not absolutely followed by citizens during the election campaign but there is much awareness among citizens regarding heatwaves. The unfortunate incident last year of the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar, Mumbai, has been an eye-opener for the public and politicians. Everyone made sure to take the maximum precautions during the election period,” he said.

Heatstroke is a serious heat-related emergency that occurs when the body is unable to control its internal temperature due to exposure to heat. A patient is diagnosed to have suffered a heatstroke if he/she has an elevated body temperature equal to more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and has an altered mental status including disorientation, delirium and seizure.