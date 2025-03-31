Maharashtra starts inspection of blood banks to check violation

The Maharashtra state health department has directed district blood transfusion officers to inspect blood banks across the state and submit report within a month, said officials on Saturday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducts surprise and mandatory inspections of blood banks across the state once a year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) last week issued orders to district civil surgeons and deans of medical colleges directing to start the inspection of blood banks. The development follows a high-level meeting chaired by Prakash Abitkar, minister of health and family welfare, on February 3.

Maharashtra has 395 blood banks, including government, semi-government, trust-run, corporate, and private blood banks, with highest count of 57 in Pune district. The SBTC has given a 27-point checklist to be covered during inspection.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducts surprise and mandatory inspections of blood banks across the state once a year.

Mahendra Kendre, assistant director, SBTC, said, “The health department has instructed that district blood transfusion officers, pathologists (Class-1), or experts in blood transfusion services conduct the inspections and submit reports within a month.”

Dr Nagnath Yempallay, district civil surgeon, Pune, said, “Three teams have been formed to cover blood banks in the district.”