Maharashtra to frame policy for private old-age homes

As private old-age homes continue to proliferate, many without registration or regulation, the Maharashtra government will soon roll out a comprehensive policy to regulate such facilities across the state, ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of senior citizens, officials said on Saturday.

The decision follows growing concerns over the functioning of elderly care homes that have mushroomed in recent years. In the absence of proper regulation and monitoring, several complaints have surfaced regarding neglect, inadequate medical care, poor living conditions and the lack of uniform standards.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Deepa Mudhol-Munde, commissioner of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, revealed that a proposal to regulate private old-age homes had been submitted to the principal secretary in October or November.

“The proposal is expected to be approved and implemented within the next couple of months,” she said.

Under the proposed policy, private operators will be required to obtain the department’s permission before opening an old-age home. “There will be clear eligibility criteria for obtaining approval, which will include minimum standards for infrastructure, basic facilities, and medical care to be provided to elderly residents,” Mudhol-Munde explained.

The need for stronger regulation was highlighted by a recent incident on November 20, 2025, when the Social Justice Department discovered that 12 elderly residents of the Ask Old Age Home Orphanage had been living in makeshift huts in Ghorpadi for nearly a month. The shelter home had vacated its rented premises in Phursungi due to a lack of funds, leaving the inmates in inhumane conditions and without proper medical care.

Currently, the state government operates 59 elderly homes, in addition to several private government-aided homes. After the Pune incident, authorities have submitted a list of all government elderly homes to the Police Department, officials confirmed.

According to officials, many NGOs register themselves with the Charity Commissionerate and then establish elderly homes or shelter homes. However, these facilities often lack sufficient infrastructure, trained staff, and regular access to healthcare services. Since they are not registered with the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, they remain outside routine inspections and oversight.

Mudhol-Munde added that the policy is expected to come into force in January.

“Once these homes are registered with us, they will undergo regular inspections, and the department will have regulatory control over them. Registered elderly homes may also become eligible for certain forms of government aid,” she said.