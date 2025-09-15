Maharashtra to hold TET on November 23, online registration starts today

Pune: The Maharashtra State Examination Council has announced that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted across the state on November 23. The online application process will open on September 15 and close on October 3, while admit cards will be available for download from November 10 to 23. Students appearing for School of Eminence Scheme exam at GSSS Jawahar Nagar boys. The test was conducted at 16 government schools. (File photo)

Clearing TET is a mandatory requirement for recruitment as a teacher in Classes 1 to 8 in the state. This applies to all types of schools, including government, private-aided, and permanently unaided schools, as well as those affiliated with different boards and mediums of instruction.

The eligibility test will be conducted at two levels. Paper 1, meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, will be held from 10:30 am to 1 pm, while Paper 2, for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8, will take place from 2:30 pm to 5 pm on the same day.

Also, candidates who wish to appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will not need to submit two separate applications. They can select both levels in a single application form and will be allotted a single exam centre for convenience.

The council has advised candidates to exercise caution while filling out the online application form. Information regarding educational qualifications, reservation category, and disability status must be entered accurately and supported by original documents. Any discrepancies could affect eligibility.

Dhairyasheel Khude, a TET candidate, said, “After the fraud of 2018 to 2019, restoring transparency and credibility has become essential. The Supreme Court’s decision to make TET compulsory for all working teachers adds urgency but also creates anxiety among thousands of teachers facing uncertainty in their careers. The government must strike a balance ensuring accountability while giving deserving teachers enough opportunities to qualify. If implemented with fairness and strict monitoring, this TET can rebuild public trust and strengthen the very foundation of our education system.”