Western region comprising Maha secures best pass percentage in ICSE exams

According to the results of the Class- 10 and 12 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations declared on Sunday, May 14, the western region comprising the state of Maharashtra has secured the best pass percentage (99.81%) in the Class 10 ICSE exams and the second-best pass percentage (98.34%) in the Class 12 ISC exams. In Pune, Vidya Pratishthan's Magarpatta City Public School recorded 100% results.

The board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 27 to March 29 and the Class 12 exams from February 13 to March 31. According to the results declared by the board, Ipshita Bhattacharyya from Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane secured the first rank with 99.97% in the Class 12 merit list. Whereas Shreya Upadhyay from Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai; Advay Sardesai from Campion School, Mumbai; Tanay Sushil Shah from Kapol Vidyanidhi International School, Mumbai; and Yash Maniash Bhasein from Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane secured the first rank in the Class 10 merit list. All four students got 99.8% in the Class 10 ICSE exams.

In Pune, Vidya Pratishthan’s Magarpatta City Public School recorded 100% results. Arnav Desai and Hriday Pichholiya secured the first rank with 99.2% in the Class 10 exam. Sameera Gujar secured the second rank with 99%. Arya More, Tanishka Shitole, and Tanay Gupta secured the third rank with 98.6%.

Chandrika Banerjee, principal, Magarpatta City Public School, Pune, congratulated all the students and said, “I am extremely happy with the results of our students in the ICSE Class 10 exam 2023. Our students have shown remarkable achievements in academics as well as in sports and other co-curricular activities. We have wonderful staff who have been helping the students. We have been taking special classes, doubt sessions, and extra efforts even during the ICSE Class 10 exam for our students. It is very satisfying for us that our students have done well. Thanks to the parents for their support and trust in the school.”

According to the results of the Class 10 ICSE exams, girls have secured a pass percentage of 99.21% which is higher than the boys (98.71%). Even in the Class 12 ISC exams, girls have secured a higher pass percentage (98.01%) than boys 95.96%.