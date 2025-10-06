Maharashtra–Australia innovation hub to boost global research opportunities for students

The state government will set up the Maharashtra–Australia Innovation and Skills Hub (MAISH), said officials on Sunday. The initiative, which will be established under the department of higher and technical education, aims to connect the state’s academic and industrial ecosystem with Australia’s globally recognised research and skills network. The initiative, which will be established under the department of higher and technical education, aims to connect the state’s academic and industrial ecosystem with Australia’s globally recognised research and skills network. (HT PHOTO)

The proposed hub will open up significant research and training opportunities for students and faculty in key sectors such as energy, environment, and health areas that are crucial for sustainable development and technological advancement.

Several of Maharashtra’s premier institutions, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, University of Mumbai, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), and Dr DY Patil University, will be part of the collaboration.

From Australia, prestigious universities such as the University of Newcastle, Monash University, RMIT University, and the University of Sydney will participate in the hub.

“The collaboration will not only enhance the academic and research capabilities of Maharashtra’s universities but also make the state an attractive destination for foreign collaborations and investment in education and innovation,” said officials.