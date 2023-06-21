Deadline for first-year polytechnic course admissions extended to June 30

The Directorate of Technical Education ( DTE) has extended the deadline for admission to first-year diploma engineering (polytechnic) courses till June 30, informed Chandrakant Patil, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra. Chandrakant Patil, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra (HT FILE PHOTO)

The online registration for the students seeking admission in post-SSC diploma courses in engineering, and technology, also known as polytechnic diploma, for the year 2023-24 has started on June 1. The last date for the application was decided as June 21, however, on Wednesday, the DTE extended the deadline.

Patil said, “This year, 1,15,000 students applied for the course since the beginning of the admission process, and the response is still good. Similarly, some students are facing a delay in receiving documents like non-creamy layers and income certificates. Considering all these facts the department has decided to extend the deadline till June 30.”

Since last four years, the courses have got good response as it provides employment-based skill education.

This year, the directorate has developed a dedicated web portal for polytechnic courses admission. At least 328 facilitation centres have also been established in the state by the Directorate of Technical Education for the convenience of students for first-year post-Class 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON