Maha drops to level 3 in education ministry index for 2021-22

Maharashtra’s performance has dropped as compared to last year, according to the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 released by the union ministry of education. As per the index, in 2017-19, Maharashtra was at level 1; falling to level 2 in 2020-21; and further plunging to level 3 in 2021-22. This index is based on an analysis of education and the students’ performance in schools across the country.

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The department of school education and literacy of the union ministry of education prepares the PGI for each state and union territory of the country. The index assesses the performance of the school education system at the state/union territory level. While Maharashtra has scored 583.2 out of 1,000 in the index; Gujarat has scored 599; Kerala 609.7; Delhi 636.2; Puducherry 592.7; and Tamil Nadu 590.4.

The evaluation divides states into 10 grades based on learning outcomes and quality (LO), availability (A), infrastructure (IF), equity (E), administrative process (GP), and teacher education and training (TE and T). Maharashtra has performed poorly in terms of LO with only 65.8 out of 240 marks scored in this group. Similarly, Maharashtra has scored only 73.4 out of 190 marks in the IF category. However, Maharashtra has performed the best in the category of access to education and equality.

“About the ranking of the state having slipped in the PGI, one thing must be borne in mind that the outcome is based on the situation prevailing in 2021-22 which is just after the Covid pandemic. It is not based on the latest situation. Therefore, all states have slipped in scores and no state is in the top category of gradation. Still, we are taking all the steps and studying the report outcome carefully. The current situation will be reflected in the report after two years,” said Suraj Mandhare, state education commissioner.

