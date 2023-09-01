Health cover of 5 lakh for all still remains on paper

The Maharashtra government’s ambitious move to revamp the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) making it universal and increasing health cover up to ₹5 lakh still remain on paper. The MPJAY is a flagship cashless health insurance scheme of the Government of Maharashtra that started in 2012. At present, it is available at 966 hospitals (government and private) in the state and 67 hospitals, (55 private and 12 government) in the Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Even after a month, the health cover for free medical treatment under the scheme remains ₹1.5 lakh and is restricted to eligible patients.

The state government on July 28 issued a general resolution making the scheme universal and will cover ₹ 2.72 crore families across the state, instead of the earlier ₹2.20 crore families falling under various income categories.

Also, a major decision to provide free medical treatment under the MPJAY scheme worth up to ₹ 5 lakh instead of the earlier limit of ₹1.5 lakh was taken. However, even today the scheme remains restricted to the eligible population with a cover limited to ₹1.5 lakh, informed the officials.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, said, “The work to make changes in the scheme is under process and soon the health cover will be increased to ₹5 lakh and universal making all citizens of the state eligible for the scheme.”

“The state government is in the process of signing a new memorandum of understanding with the insurance company. Once the new agreement is signed the new changes will be applicable to the scheme,” said the officials.

Sharad Shetty, health activist, said, not just the amount of coverage for the entire family but even the sum assured for renal transplant increased to ₹4.5 lakh from ₹2.5 lakh remains on paper.

“Also, the 360 new procedures that were added to the scheme much in demand remain on paper. “This is leading to a lot of inconveniences to the hapless patients who are forced to run from pillar to post,” he said.

Shetty, said, the government should have completed the agreement with the insurance company before releasing the general resolution. Now the patients unaware of the amendments just been on paper are turned back by the hospitals.

“There is a huge waiting list for Kidney transplant patients and many families had a ray of hope that increasing the amount of cover for renal transplant to ₹4.5lakh under the scheme will help them undergo the transplant but all in vain,” he said.