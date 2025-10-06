MahaTET 2025 application deadline extended till October 9

In a crucial update for aspiring teachers across Maharashtra, the Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MahaTET) 2025. Candidates now have until October 9, 2025 (11:59 PM) to complete their online applications. The MahaTET 2025 examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at various examination centres across the state. (Hindustan Times)

The registration window was originally set to close on October 3, 2025. However, the deadline has been extended due to heavy rainfall and flooding in several districts, which hampered many candidates’ ability to fill out and submit their applications on time. Taking these difficulties into consideration, the Examination Council has granted a five-day extension.

The MahaTET 2025 examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at various examination centres across the state. This test is a mandatory qualification for candidates aiming to teach in primary and upper primary schools in Maharashtra.

In addition to extending the application deadline, the MSEC has also extended the deadline for fee payment. Candidates who encountered technical issues while attempting to pay can now do so via net banking, debit card, or credit card until October 9, 2025 (11:59 PM).

The Council has made it clear that no further extensions will be granted under any circumstances. All applicants are strongly advised to complete both registration and payment processes well before the final deadline to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

The MSEC has urged all eligible candidates to take note of the revised schedule and make use of this final opportunity to apply for the MahaTET 2025.