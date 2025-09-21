Mammadevi Chowk bottleneck chokes Pune Cantonment area

Severe traffic congestion, crumbling infrastructure, and civic apathy have turned Mammadevi Chowk and the surrounding areas in the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) into daily nightmares for commuters. Once a quieter part of the military cantonment, the area is now a critical traffic chokepoint, worsened by monsoon rains and a financial crisis within the PCB. Each day, from as early as 6 a.m. and again during evening peak hours, traffic crawls along key stretches, especially at Mammadevi Chowk, a major intersection connecting several arterial roads. (MAHENDR AKOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Each day, from as early as 6 a.m. and again during evening peak hours, traffic crawls along key stretches, especially at Mammadevi Chowk, a major intersection connecting several arterial roads. Recent rains have created large potholes, and with no traffic police or maintenance work in sight, jams often stretch for hours.

Roads affected include Phayre Road, Napier Road, Staveley Road, Cross Road, Solapur Road, Wanowrie Road, and routes to and from PulGate bus stand. These serve as lifelines for suburbs like Kondhwa, Wanowrie, and Hadapsar, making Mammadevi Chowk vital for thousands of commuters.

Locals describe the chowk as ‘almost unmotorable.’ The stretch from Mammadevi petrol pump to Golibar Maidan is especially dangerous, riddled with potholes, poor drainage, slippery surfaces, and no lighting or road markings, putting both motorists and pedestrians at risk.

Social worker Rajabhau Chavan said, “This isn’t new. Mammadevi Chowk has always been a traffic hotspot, but now it’s at a breaking point. There’s no funding, no traffic police, no accountability, just chaos.”

The congestion is not limited to the chowk. Traffic from Swargate, Kondhwa, Wanowrie, and Hadapsar all funnel through this area, causing daily gridlock on roads like East Street, Golibar Maidan, Solapur Bazar Road, and near Bishop’s School Camp.

Former PCB vice president Vinod Mathurawala flagged Solapur Road (NH-65) as one of the worst-affected.

“It’s a lifeline that connects the Camp area to Wanowrie, Hadapsar, and Solapur. But with its maintenance split between PCB, PWD, and military authorities, progress is slow, and people suffer,” he said. Broken dividers, missing signs, and poor lane discipline further endanger commuters, especially during the monsoon.

PCB’s nominated member, Sachin Mathurawala, admitted to growing public frustration. “We are facing a financial crisis. Since 2017, over ₹700 crore in dues remain unpaid, crippling our ability to repair roads, maintain drains, or even provide basic amenities like streetlights,” he said.

Years of neglect have taken a toll. Roads have deteriorated, electric wires hang dangerously low, and drainage systems remain clogged. In some areas, even emergency vehicles struggle to get through.

A ground visit revealed hazardous roads, no civic staff, and a total breakdown of urban management. Non-functioning traffic signals, lack of CCTV surveillance, and absent ward-level representatives have added to the public’s frustration.

A local shopkeeper, who did not wish to be named, said, “The Mammadevi Chowk has been abandoned by the authorities. We’re not asking for luxuries, just basic safety.”

With heavy rains continuing, residents fear the situation will worsen unless urgent steps are taken by both civic and defence authorities.