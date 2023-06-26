Man lets friends rape wife, booked by Market Yard police

Market Yard police have booked a man who allegedly raped his wife with friends and shot the victim’s obscene video to later blackmail her. The accused has been forcefully keeping unnatural physical relations with his wife since 2020, said police officials. The woman claimed that her husband regularly assaulted her and mentally tortured her, resulting in her staying with her father. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, the accused and his four friends have been booked for gang-raping the prime accused’s wife.

As per police, the 23-year-old victim is married to the accused, who is from Sambhaji Nagar. The woman claimed that her husband regularly assaulted her and mentally tortured her, resulting in her staying with her father.

When her husband attempted to contact her and urged her to return to his home, the victim declined. In her complaint, the woman claimed that her husband raped her multiple times along with his friends.

The accused also shot her indecent videos and threatened to post them on social media. Finally, the victim told her father about the incident, who filed a report with the Market Yard police station.

