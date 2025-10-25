Man arrested for murdering woman after rape attempt

PUNE: The Pune rural police have arrested a man, 26, for murdering a woman in the Uruli Kanchan area after she resisted his attempt to rape her.

The incident was reported on October 14 by Hindustan Times wherein the woman, who worked in a medical store, was murdered along the Uruli Kanchan – Naigaon Road headed towards Gagan Akanksha Society. According to the police, the accused – identified as Dinesh Sanjay Patole, 26, a resident of Golewasti, Uruli Kanchan, and a fitter at a mechanic’s shop in the locality – was arrested on October 22.

The police investigation revealed that on October 14, the accused was on his motorcycle when he noticed that the woman was walking alone on the road. He intercepted her and tried to physically assault her. When she resisted, he dragged her to a deserted place and hit her on the head with a stone, killing her in the process. The police recovered the victim’s mobile phone, footwear and a sack nearby.

Sachin Wangade, police inspector at Uruli Kanchan police station, said, “The accused sexually assaulted the woman when he saw that she was alone. He dragged her to a deserted place to rape her. But when she started resisting and shouting, he got angry and killed her using a stone.”

Wangade said that 60 to 70 CCTV cameras in the locality were scanned and 200 to 250 individuals were questioned but in vain. Meanwhile, a suspect was identified and arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime and was produced in court on Thursday. He has been remanded to police custody till October 27. The police have also seized the motorcycle used by the accused in the crime.

A case has been filed at Uruli Kanchan police station against the accused under relevant sections and investigation is underway. The police have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to ensure the safety of women in the community.