Man arrested for raping minor daughter in Warje-Malwadi

The Warje-Malwadi police have arrested a man for raping his 12-year- old daughter by showing obscene videos since a year. Police said the incident came to light after the authorities of the school, where the girl studies, learnt about the sexual assault on the minor.

The accused originally hails from Bihar, relocated in Pune and works as a labourer. He has five daughters, and the victim is the eldest one.

According to police, recently school staffers visited the victim’s residence in order to download some mobile applications related to education. While doing that, they found some objectionable videos of the victim in her father’s mobile phone.

Suspecting something, they approached the school administration along with the police department.

During discussion with the victim, school officials came to know that the victim was sexually assaulted by her father.

The school principal approached the police, and a rape case was registered against the father under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) zone 3, said, “As per the complaint filed by the school administration, we have arrested the accused, and he was produced in the court. The court has granted him police custody for four days.’’

According to Kadam, the victim was produced in front of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and conducted her medical as well. The statement of the victim will be recorded in the presence of female police officers, he said.