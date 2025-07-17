Man arrested for robbery using Grindr gay dating app as trap

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday by Pune City police for extortion and robbery, using a gay dating application as a trap. The accused, identified as Robin Shubham Kamble, 27, a resident of Nanded Phata, was arrested by Nanded police, while his associate, Omkar Mandlik, a resident of Vadgaon Khurd, managed to escape. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred in the evening of July 2 in Prayeja City on Sinhgad Road. The accused, identified as Robin Shubham Kamble, 27, a resident of Nanded Phata, was arrested by Nanded police, while his associate, Omkar Mandlik, a resident of Vadgaon Khurd, managed to escape.

According to the police, the 23-year-old gay complainant was contacted by an unknown person through the Grindr app and invited him for a date near Nanded City Gate. Upon reaching that place, the complainant was taken inside a car by the accused and his accomplice, where they forcibly filmed him in compromising positions with their mobile phones and threatened to circulate the clip among his family and friends if he did not comply with their demands.

The accused then extorted ₹8,000 from the complainant through digital payment platforms, PhonePe and Google Pay. The complainant was then dropped off near Jogeshwari Misal on Sinhagad Road.

Observing the complainant in tension, a close associate enquired what was bothering him and on getting to know about the incident, approached the police for help.

“We contacted the victim and assured him that his name will not be disclosed, and offered him counselling. When he was comfortable, we registered an FIR on July 12 against two unidentified individuals,” said an officer from Pune City Police Station.

Following a detailed investigation, including technical analysis, the accused were identified and one of them was taken into custody. Further investigation is underway to determine their involvement in other similar crimes.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered at Nanded City Police Station under sections 309(3), 115(2), 351(3), 131, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).