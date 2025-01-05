Man arrested in rape and extortion case in Pune 

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by the anti-extortion unit of the Crime Branch of Pune police in connection with a rape, threatening, and extortion case. Police investigation revealed that the accused lured and raped the victim, and he shot her obscene videos. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Manas alias Shubhanshu Upendra Sharma, a resident of Upper Indiranagar, Bibwewadi, and hailing originally from Sohagpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Police said the accused Sharma was working in a trader’s shop in the Market Yard area. In September 2024, through social media platforms, he came in contact with a 22-year-old girl.

Police investigation revealed that the accused lured and raped the victim, and he shot her obscene videos. From November 2024, the accused repeatedly made video calls to the victim and tortured her. The accused also threatened and demanded money from her.

Reacting to the development, a police officer from anti-extortion squad 2 said, “During the investigation, it was found that the accused mentally harassed and tortured the victim. He also threatened to post her obscene videos if she did not pay him money. In frustration, the victim approached Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station last week and acting on her complaint we have arrested the accused.’’

On Saturday, a police team got information about the location of the accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement in the crime.

A case has been filed at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station under BNS sections 64, 64(2) (M), 308(3), 356(2), 352 351(2) and sections 66(c) of the Information Technology Act.