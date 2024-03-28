 Man assaulted for honking in Viman Nagar - Hindustan Times
Man assaulted for honking in Viman Nagar

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 29, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Man beaten by six for honking near Datta mandir in Viman Nagar. Miscreants damaged car, injured victim. Case filed under IPC sections.

A thirty-three-year old man was brutally beaten up by six persons for honking a car horn near Datta mandir in Viman Nagar area. The incident took place on March 26.

Shahnawaz Shakeel Ansari (33), resident of Indramani Society, has lodged an FIR in this regard. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The miscreants also damaged the windshield of the car by hurling stones.

A case has been registered against Mazhar Sheikh and his five accomplices under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 323, 324, 143, 146, 147, 149, 427, 504.

Shahnawaz Shakeel Ansari (33), resident of Indramani Society, has lodged an FIR in this regard.

According to the police, the complainant was travelling with his girlfriend. At Datta Mandir Chowk, his car honked at the two-wheeler in front to get him to move aside. Angry at the honking, the accused called his other accomplices.

All of them abused the victim and his friend and physically kicked and assaulted them.

One of the culprits hit Ansari on the head with a stone lying on the roadside and injured him.

He also damaged the rear portion of the car by hurling stones.

Police have filed a complaint against Sheikh and his five accomplices. Further investigation is being conducted by police sub-inspector Ravindra Dhaware.

