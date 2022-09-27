Home / Cities / Pune News / Man beaten unconscious on suspicion of theft in Pune

pune news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:40 AM IST

A man (38) fell unconscious as a group of six to eight locals brutally beat him up on suspicion of theft in Dhayari on Saturday late night

ByShrinivas Deshpande

The police arrested six persons after an FIR was lodged at Sinhagad Road police station police station on Sunday.

The victim, Ganpatsingh Meravi, is a resident of a labour camp in Dhayari and hails from Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, a group of people were celebrating a birthday near DSK school, late on Saturday night. At around 1.30 am, Meravi was standing alongside the road to watch the celebration. The group found this odd, and approached Meravi to ask a few questions about his address and work, which he failed to answer, said officials.

One of the locals, suspected him to be a part of a robbery gang as cases of house break-ins have increased in the area and he informed the others about it. The group brutally thrashed Meravi and he fell unconscious, according to police officials.

Sailesh Sankhe, senior police inspector at Sinhagad Road police station said, “A group of people attacked this labourer. He has sustained severe injuries. We have registered a case.”

As per the complaint lodged by the Sukalsingh Masram (35) a friend of Meravi, Sinhagad Road police have registered a case under sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 141 (unlawful assemble), 143 (punishment for unlawful assemble), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (punishment for rioting), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and API Chandanshive is investigating the case.

Tuesday, September 27, 2022
