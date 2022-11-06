Home / Cities / Pune News / Man beaten up on suspicion of being police informer in Pune

The Yerawada police in Pune arrested a 32-year-old repeated offender for beating up a man on Thursday on suspicion that he was a police informer

ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pune: The Yerawada police arrested a 32-year-old repeated offender for beating up a man on Thursday on suspicion that he was a police informer, said police.

Rushikesh Mohite, 21, of Khadki area was beaten up by Mohsin Anwar Khan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Putala Chowk in Navi Khadki on Thursday night. He suffered injuries on his head.

Bhagwan Gurav, police sub-inspector, said, “There was heated argument between the duo and the accused physically assaulted Mohite on suspicion of the latter being a police informer.”

According to the police, Khan came to city recently after completing his externed tenure. There was previous rivalry between Khan and Mohite.

Yerawada police station has filed a case under Sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

