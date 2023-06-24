Home / Cities / Pune News / One booked for using dummy candidate during BRO exam

One booked for using dummy candidate during BRO exam

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2023 11:34 PM IST

During the examination, on Friday morning, the dummy candidate’s face was not matching with the photo attached to admit card. This came into light during the verification of the documents, said officials

PUNE Pune city police on Friday booked a man from Hatras in Uttar Pradesh for sending a dummy candidate for writing Border Roads Organisation (BRO) exam.

A complaint in this regard is filed by SN Warma, from Dighi, who works as an assistant engineer at BRO School and Centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A complaint in this regard is filed by SN Warma, from Dighi, who works as an assistant engineer at BRO School and Centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Pushpendra Kisanlal, 22.

A complaint in this regard is filed by SN Warma, from Dighi, who works as an assistant engineer at BRO School and Centre.

During the examination, on Friday morning, the dummy candidate’s face was not matching with the photo attached to admit card. This came into light during the verification of the documents, said officials.

As per the complaint filed by the BRO’s officials, police have booked Kisanlal and an unidentified dummy candidate who appeared for the exam on behalf of Kisanlal.

A case has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station under sections 419, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune uttar pradesh city police + 1 more
pune uttar pradesh city police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out