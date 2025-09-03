Man booked for cheating, blackmailing woman met on a matrimonial site

PUNE: A woman from Pune was allegedly cheated, sexually assaulted and blackmailed by a man she met through a matrimonial website, police said. The incident was reported from September last year to date at various places in Kharadi. (Shutterstock)

The accused, identified as Amit Shedge, a resident of Solapur district, came into contact with the victim through the online matrimonial platform after expressing interest in marriage. According to police, the accused gained the woman’s trust and persuaded her into a relationship in September last year. The two later met at a hotel in Pune, where he allegedly coerced her into physical intimacy.

Meanwhile, the accused allegedly shot her obscene photos and videos and started blackmailing her. The victim alleged that by threatening her to share her lewd photos and video, the accused extorted ₹2 lakh from her.

However, when his threats continued and he demanded more money, the victim approached the police. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the accused on August 31 at Mandrup police station in Solapur district, and it was handed over to Kharadi police station for further investigation.

Sanjay Chavan, senior police station at Kharadi Police station, said, “A case was filed at Mandrup police station in Solapur district and later handed over to us. We have called the victim to get more information from her.”