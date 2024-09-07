Man booked for impersonating backward class commission member 

A 45-year-old man from Pimple Saudagar has been booked by Sangvi police on Saturday for allegedly impersonating a member of the National Backward Class Commission. The accused reportedly created and distributed fake visiting cards bearing the state emblem to further his deception. Police said, the accused also misused the state emblem on the cards as a key element in his attempt to lend legitimacy to his false claims. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between May 4 to till date. The accused has been identified as Omkar Shyamrao Joshi (45) resident of Orient Society in Pimple Saudagar. On Thursday he was arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for his alleged role in duping a man for the tune of ₹ 4.40 crore by pretending that he is a director at the Department of Heavy Industry.

According to police sources, the suspect printed and used these counterfeit visiting cards to falsely present himself as a state member of the National Backward Class Commission. Police said, the accused also misused the state emblem on the cards as a key element in his attempt to lend legitimacy to his false claims.

Kiran Kanse, Police sub-inspector at Sangvi police station said, “We have received a letter from the commission in which it is written that said person is impersonating a state member of the National Backward Class Commission and misusing the emblem on his fake visiting cards.’’

Authorities became aware of the fraudulent activities after receiving complaints from individuals who were approached by the impersonator. A case has been filed against the accused under BNS sections 204,205, 336(2),336(3), 340(2), 319(2) and sections 7(1) of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of. Improper Use) Act, 2005.