 Man cheated of ₹57 in share market fraud - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man cheated of 57 in share market fraud

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 05, 2024 05:14 AM IST

The accused promised a higher rate of return on investments and cheated the victim identified as Umesh Yashwant Pasalkar, 41, a resident of Jajuwada in Sadashiv Peth

The Vishrambaug police have lodged a case against a 27-year-old man for cheating an individual for 57 lakh. The crime took place between January 21, 2019 and July 3, 2024.

Police said, a FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 406 and 420. No arrest has been made so far. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said, a FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 406 and 420. No arrest has been made so far. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused promised a higher rate of return on investments and cheated the victim identified as Umesh Yashwant Pasalkar, 41, a resident of Jajuwada in Sadashiv Peth.

According to Pasalkar, the accused identified as Prathamesh Sanjay Bhilare, a resident of Dattawadi promised five percent on investment of his money in shares.

The victim transferred 57.34 lakh to the accused who did not fulfil the promise, violated the conditions mentioned in the promissory note and cheated Pasalkar.

Police said, a FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 406 and 420. No arrest has been made so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Man cheated of 57 in share market fraud
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On