Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pune: Man collapses at gym in Chinchwad, dies

ByVicky Pathare
Updated on: Aug 02, 2025 04:16 am IST

The deceased, identified as Milind Kulkarni of Chinchwad, is suspected to have suffered a heart attack while exercising.

Pune: A 39-year-old man collapsed during a morning workout session at a gym in Chinchwad on Friday and was later declared dead. The deceased, identified as Milind Kulkarni of Chinchwad, is suspected to have suffered a heart attack while exercising, said police officials.

According to gym staff, Milind Kulkarni felt dizzy during his workout and collapsed while walking towards the water cooler. (Image for represenation)
According to gym staff, Milind Kulkarni felt dizzy during his workout and collapsed while walking towards the water cooler. (Image for represenation)

The incident happened around 7.15am at Nitrro Gym. According to gym staff, Kulkarni felt dizzy during his workout and collapsed while walking towards the water cooler. Fellow gym members rushed him to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), Pimpri, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Santosh Adagle, the gym manager, said, “Kulkarni was a regular and experienced gym-goer.”

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean, YCMH, said an autopsy was conducted. “Preliminary findings suggest the cause of death was heart attack. The deceased had significant cardiac blockages—around 60 to 70 per cent—which may have gone undiagnosed. Although this appears to have been his first heart issue, it sadly proved fatal,” he said.

Ankush Bangar, senior inspector, Chinchwad Police Station, said, “The body was sent to YCMH for autopsy. There is no complaint in this regard and as the cause of death is natural, no case has been registered.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pune: Man collapses at gym in Chinchwad, dies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On