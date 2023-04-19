Pune police arrest man for threatening, extorting from politicians

The Pune city police’s Anti-Extortion Unit No. 2 has detained a man for threatening and extorting politicians across the city. Police informed that he had committed the crime to avenge the refusal of his girlfriend to marry him. The Pune city police’s Anti-Extortion Unit No. 2 has detained a man for threatening and extorting politicians across the city (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused has been identified as Shanawaz Gaziykhan, a resident of Guruwar Peth.

Recently, many political figures in and around the city had been targeted with ransom calls and death threats. Given the gravity of the incidents, the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Unit was charged with conducting an investigation.

During the technical analysis, a similar modus operandi was observed in all the incidents. It was discovered that Gaziykhan would disclose the car details of a girl’s parent to all lawmakers and ask them to put the ransom in that car. He hoped to use her car information to falsely implicate her in the case.

“Accused Gaziykhan was a member of the marriage bureau WhatsApp group,” stated Ramnath Pokale, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

“His marriage proposal was turned down by the parents of a girl. To exact revenge on them, he gave their automobile information to various politicians so that police might apprehend them,” he added.

Pokale went on to say that by using a woman’s WhatsApp DP, he was able to communicate with many males and hack their accounts by stealing their OTP.

Then he threatens political leaders using these Whatsapp numbers.

“Gaziykhan was arrested for extortion from political leaders in order to exact revenge on the girl and his family who had rejected his marriage proposal,” said DCP (crime) Amol Zende.

“Further investigation is currently underway to learn more about the case,” he added.

During the inquiry, police discovered that the accused had acquired the mobile numbers of former Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barane, corporator Gajanan Babar, and many more politicians and businesses to make threatening and extortion calls in the near future.