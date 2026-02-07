Man dies by suicide after online live appeal

A man died by suicide in Pune on Thursday after sharing an emotional video on a social media site, in which he appealed to be reunited with his wife and daughter. The incident took place in the Bhosari area and police are collecting details of the deceased. Police personnel, fire brigade officials and residents tried to counsel and convince him to come down, but he allegedly jumped from the tank and died on the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the man climbed a water tank in a busy market locality and went live on social media, speaking about the mental distress he was facing due to separation from his family. Police personnel, fire brigade officials and residents tried to counsel and convince him to come down, but he allegedly jumped from the tank and died on the spot.

A suicide note recovered from the scene reportedly spoke of his attachment to his daughter and his struggle to cope with being away from his wife and child. In the note, he also levelled allegations against certain individuals, holding them responsible for his situation and seeking justice.

Police are examining the suicide note and the social media footage as part of their investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

In another incident, a 59-year-old Pune-based entrepreneur died on Thursday afternoon after allegedly jumping from the 17th floor of a residential building. He was the owner of a famous bakery in Solapur, police said.

According to officials, he was seen on the top floor of the building and was briefly brought down by security staff, but he later returned upstairs and jumped. He was declared dead at the spot. Police are examining CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to ascertain the circumstances, while family members have been informed.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com