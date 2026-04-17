Man fractures wife’s nose after she refuses to sign property papers

A 47-year-old man was booked by Kothrud police on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his wife after she refused to sign documents related to the sale of their jointly owned flat, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 8.45am at the couple’s residence on Paud Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The husband allegedly punched his wife’s nose, resulting in a fracture and bleeding. Neighbours rushed her to the hospital for treatment. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 8.45am at the couple’s residence on Paud Road.

The 45-year-old complainant alleged that she was assaulted by her husband, identified as Pramod Basavaraj Handigund, after a dispute over the proposed sale of a jointly owned flat located in Sararth Sinclair society in Warje.

Police said the couple jointly owns the property and had been discussing its sale. However, the wife refused to sign documents consenting to the transaction, stating she disagreed with the sale.

The refusal triggered a heated argument in which the accused verbally abused his wife. The situation escalated when, according to the complaint, he allegedly punched her on the nose with a clenched fist.

Police said the blow caused severe bleeding and a fractured nose to the wife, who later went to the Kothrud police station and filed a formal complaint.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against the husband under sections 117 (2), 115 (2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to ‘causing hurt’ and ‘domestic violence’.

Sandeep Deshmane, senior inspector at the Kothrud police station, said, “The accused was booked for assaulting his wife and causing a nose injury. The dispute arose over a property and the matter is under investigation.”