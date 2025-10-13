Man held for assaulting traffic cop in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Friday for assaulting an on-duty traffic police officer and vandalising property at a police outpost while under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place on Friday, around 6:40 PM, in the Chakan traffic division. The accused has been identified as Ganesh Kawade, a resident of Veer Savarkar Nagar, Jail Road, Nashik. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police officials, Kawade, who was allegedly drunk, was driving from Spicer Chowk towards Moshi when his car collided with another vehicle. He reportedly got into a heated argument with the other driver, demanding compensation.

Kawade later approached the nearby traffic police outpost at Spicer Chowk. When the complainant, Police Hawaldar Dadasaheb Gaikwad (42), attempted to administer a breathalyser test, the accused allegedly became aggressive. He verbally abused the officer, slapped him, and tore his uniform.

Gaikwad stated that Kawade also vandalised property at the outpost. He allegedly damaged two mobile phones, a laptop, and a printer by kicking them, and obstructed the police while they were performing their duties.

A case has been registered at the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station under sections 281, 132, 121(1), 324(4), 221, 351(2), 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant provisions. Further investigation is underway.