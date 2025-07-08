Man held for desecrating Mahatma’s statue at railway station

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by Pune City police late on Sunday night for allegedly desecrating the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Pune Railway Station. The accused has been identified as Suraj Shukla, a native of Varanasi, who lives in Vishrantwadi. The police seized the weapon and recovered some religious books from his possession. (HT)

According to the police, Shukla, dressed in saffron attire, climbed up to the base of the statue, wielding a koyta (sickle), and attempted to strike on the chest and legs of the monument, causing minor damage.

Alert passengers and bystanders intervened promptly, restrained Shukla, and handed him over to the police. The police seized the weapon and recovered some religious books from his possession.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2), Milind Mohite, said, “Prima facie, it appears the accused may be mentally disturbed. However, we are thoroughly investigating his background, motives, and possible affiliation with any organisation.”

An FIR has been filed under section 385 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 4 (25) of the Arms Act. The accused was produced in court on Monday and remanded to police custody for seven days.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation, including a protest by the city Congress unit on Monday. The Pune City District Congress Committee staged a protest at the site. City chief Arvind Shinde said, “Pune shares a deep historical connection with Mahatma Gandhi, from his 21-month detention at Aga Khan Palace during the freedom movement to the fasts and satyagraha carried out here. The attack is not just on a statue, but on the city’s progressive legacy and its ideals of social harmony.”

He added that the desecration was a direct affront to national sentiment and demanded that the accused should not be dismissed merely as mentally unstable. “There must be strict punishment. We demand that the case be taken seriously, even as a starred question in the monsoon session of the Assembly,” said Shinde.

Senior Congress leader and state general secretary, Abhay Chhajed, said they are coordinating with party members in Varanasi to ascertain Shukla’s affiliations and background.

Congress workers also performed a ‘dugdhabhishek’ (milk purification ritual) on the statue and submitted a memorandum of demands to DCP Mohite, which includes booking the accused under non-bailable offence.