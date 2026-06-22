Man held with protected wildlife body parts near Pune railway station

The Pune Forest Department on Saturday arrested a suspected wildlife trafficker and seized prohibited wildlife body parts, commonly known as “Hatha Jodi”, during a raid near Pune Railway Station. During questioning, Lokhande allegedly told officials he had been procuring such wildlife articles from local communities across the district and trading them. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, Malhar Lala Lokhande, was allegedly found carrying a “Hatha Jodi”, dried genital organs believed to be obtained from a monitor lizard, a protected species.

Vishal Chavan, assistant conservator of forests, said, “The accused was taken into custody along with the seized material and booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Following his arrest, he was produced before a court, which granted the Forest Department one day of custody for further investigation.”

During questioning, Lokhande allegedly told officials he had been procuring such wildlife articles from local communities across the district and trading them. Investigators are probing possible links to a larger wildlife trafficking network.

“Hatha Jodi” is often traded illegally due to superstitious beliefs that it can bring wealth, good fortune, and business success. Wildlife officials say these claims have no scientific basis and continue to fuel the hunting and trafficking of protected species, including monitor lizards.

The department reiterated that offences involving Schedule I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, attract imprisonment of three to seven years and a minimum fine of ₹25,000.