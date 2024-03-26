Man hires wrestlers from Madhya Pradesh to kill brother-in-law over property dispute

Five professional wrestlers from Madhya Pradesh were hired on a contract basis by a man to kill his brother-in-law over a property dispute, said police. The accused have been identified as Mahesh Mahadev Thombare and Faisal Khan, who have been arrested by the crime branch unit 1 of the Pune city police on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on February 2 at around 10:35 pm on Apte Road in the city.

The victim, whose identity the police did not reveal due to safety reasons, was about to close his shop when two accused men approached him, enquired about an address and allegedly threw chilli powder into his eyes. They then brutally attacked him with sharp weapons and fled from the spot.

The victim was severely injured in the incident, said police.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Mahadev Thombare and Faisal Khan, who have been arrested by the crime branch unit 1 of the Pune city police on Saturday.

Later, a team of Deccan police went to Madhya Pradesh and arrested Faisal Rain, Arbaz Khan and Mohamad Sohel Mohamad Jahir Khan who allegedly helped the two other accused to carry out the attack.

During the investigation and after analysing CCTV cameras in the locality police arrested Thombre.

During his interrogation, it was revealed that Aswinikumar Patil hired wrestlers to kill his brother-in-law and paid them ₹50,000.

Sayyad Shabbir, police inspector, crime branch unit 1, said, “There were ancestorial property disputes between the victim and accused Patil. A complaint regarding the same has been registered at Deccan police station.”

“Patil might have hired the men to kill the victim,” said Shabbir.

A case has been registered at Deccan police station under sections 307, 324 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).